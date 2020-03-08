Oscar Lang's 'Get Out' Is An Unruly Guitar Pop Blaster

Oscar Lang has shared his new single 'Get Out'.

The Dirty Hit aligned riser is perfecting his habit of producing unruly guitar pop blasters, fusing psychedelic textures with indie songwriting for a sugar-dosed hit of adrenalin.

New EP 'Hand Over Your Hand' pops up on September 11th, and with summer in full swing it's only right that Oscar lands another six string feast.

Out now, 'Get Out' began as an exhortation for the UK artist to, well, get out and enjoy life more.

It's a demand to soak up life's pleasures, a plea to stop a sniffer the 'Flowers' - which, funnily enough, is the title of another addictive Oscar Lang moment .

Says the man himself: “‘Get Out’ was written in January but since then it’s taken on a whole new meaning. Originally I wrote it as a song to myself, to try and get myself outside a bit more. But now because of COVID-19, I guess the song actually applies to everyone!”

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Korrie Powell

