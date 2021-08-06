Oscar Lang's '21st Century Hobby' Is A Dissection Of Social Media Hell

Oscar Lang returns with new single '21st Century Hobby'.

The songwriter somehow always manages to match the light with the shade, the sweet with the sour, providing some expert guitar pop thrills.

With his debut album 'Chew The Scenery' incoming - it's out on July 16th, y'know - he's ready to share something new.

'21st Century Hobby' picks apart social media, and looks at the damaging impact that doom-scrolling can have on our mental health.

Distorting perceptions of our own lives, the hyper-competitive nature of social media can crush self-worth - something Oscar knows all too well.

It's all set amid some fizzing indie pop chords, however, with Oscar Lang's gift for melody finding light amid the gloom.

He comments...

“‘21st Century Hobby’ is a tune based on the idea of society’s obsession with sharing your life online and comparing yourself to other people. There was one point where I was spending 13 hours a week on social media, which equated to about a month every year. That was a really dark time for me - I always thought that it would never affect me, but it took some time to realise that it was subconsciously affecting my mental health.”

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Jordan Curtis Hughes

