Oscar Jerome's 'Gravitate' Is A Scorching Broken Beat Homage

Oscar Jerome has shared his scorching new single 'Gravitate' - tune in now.

The songwriter is a key aspect of the conversation between club culture and jazz in London, throwing in his soulful voice for good measure.

New single 'Gravitate' was co-written alongside Ben Hauke, and it's a homage to the sheer creative fluidity of the broken beat scene.

Also feature Ezra Collective's Joe Armon-Jones on keys and members of KOKOROKO, it follows a recent run of dates with Kamasi Washington.

A supreme jazz-leaning slice of dancefloor anarchy, it's held together by Oscar's fantastic vocal. He comments:

“This pays homage to a lot of the pioneers of the British broken beats genre as well as a lot of my soul, jazz and rock influences. The subject matter is both cosmic and personal. I reference a lot of imagery of the early life of a star in space as well as ideas of individuality and self-acceptance.” Tune in now.

Catch Oscar Jerome on tour this Autumn, including a headline show at London's Heaven venue on November 19th.

Photo Credit: Denisha Anderson

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.