Oscar Jerome Shares Probing New Single 'Your Saint'

Jazz-leaning Londoner Oscar Jerome has shared his new single 'Your Saint'.

The songwriter is a key aspect of the city's jazz underground, matching solo duties against a number of collaborative projects.

Debut album 'Breathe Deep' hits home on July 10th, music that matches his dexterous technical abilities against potent lyricism.

He comments: "'Breathe Deep' is a pretty broad presentation of who I am musically and my journey to get to this point. On a personal level, it’s a reflection of the effort put in during that path of self-bettering, both emotionally and in life more broadly. It’s about preparing oneself for failure and growing from that. Taking a moment to step back and see where things are going and where one has been."

New song 'Your Saint' is online now, and it was penned in Paris after Oscar Jerome glimpsed homeless Syrian refugees living on the steets.

Featuring Sierra Leonean wordsmith Brother Portrait and members of KOKOROKO, it's a moving, powerfully sketched outing.

Oscar explains: "The journey these people have taken draws a lot of parallels with Greek Mythology and the Old Testament. The inability for large supposedly-Christian societies like the French or British to welcome and help people that are fleeing conflict and poverty is completely hypocritical to their claimed values."

