Oscar Jerome, Ben Hauke Combine On 'No Need'

Oscar Jerome and Ben Hauke combine on new single 'No Need'.

The two are old friends, and previously collaborated on Oscar Jerome's 'Gravitate' back in 2019.

Lockdown brought swathes of time to swap ideas, with the duo working on a number of different ideas.

Incoming two-tracker 'No Need' is the result; out shortly on DMY, the title track is online now.

Matching house and breakbeat elements in the production, Oscar Jerome's subtle vocal has a faint trace of melancholy.

Summer-fresh sounds, 'No Need' is a very natural collaboration - tune in now.

- - -