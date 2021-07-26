Oscar And The Wolf Announces New Album 'The Shimmer'

Belgian alt-pop artist Oscar and the Wolf will release new album 'The Shimmer' on October 22nd.

Hugely popular on the continent, Oscar and the Wolf's deeply intelligent, artful take on pop matches personal songwriting to forward thinking production.

New album 'The Shimmer' is his third to date, and it's set to land later this year on [PIAS] Recordings.

Out on October 22nd, the 11 tracks criss-cross between left-field electronics and lush R&B, exploring fresh realms in the process.

New single 'Oliver' is online now, a gorgeous return that Oscar and the Wolf introduces with some off piste prose poetry...

Melancholic French riviera. I’m in a fantasy dreamworld, almost fiction. starweed purple haze. we seize the day, knowing we can’t stay here forever. falling in love mid-summer. love stoned. beautiful boy. swimming in crystal rivers deep as the sky. the sweat on his skin reflects like diamonds in the sun. carried away in an endless phantom. tall grass and lilies on the dining table.

the boy looks like dynamite. the water is warm. flower fields and rose gardens. rich fruit. rushes of serotonin. never wanting to leave, never wanting to change, knowing one day, none of this will remain."

Tune in now.

- - -