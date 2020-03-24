Orville Peck Signals New Single 'Summertime'

Orville Peck will release new single 'Summertime' next week.

The masked cowboy used an Instagram Live session to toast the first birthday of debut album 'Pony', throwing in a few surprises for fans.

Paying his respects to the late Kenny Rogers, Orville Peck threw in a version of 'Islands In The Stream', the famed Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton duet.

Orville introduced it by saying: “This is one of my all-time favorite country duets.”

Alongside this, he confirmed plans to release new single 'Summertime' next week - it lands on April 1st.

Here's the announce.

