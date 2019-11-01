Orville Peck Shares Remarkable New Video 'Dead Of Night'

Orville Peck has shared the remarkable video for new song 'Dead Of Night'.

The American artist has a powerful yet languid croon, a kind of extra-dimensional Jim Reeves with more than a hint of David Lynch in there, too.

New album 'Pony' lands on March 22nd, with Sub Pop supporting the dreams and endeavours of this singular voice.

Taken from the LP, new song 'Dead Of Night' is online now, with the video following two hustlers as they cross the mid-West.

Shot partly in a Nevada brothel, the ghostly guitar twang underpins a seductive yet demonic vocal from Orville Peck.

Tune in below.

Catch Orville Peck at the following shows:

February

28 London Islington

March

1 London Servant Jazz Quarters

2 London The Shacklewell Arms

