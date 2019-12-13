Orville Peck Shares Acoustic Version Of 'Summertime'

Orville Peck has shared an acoustic version of recent single 'Summertime'.

The masked cowboy troubadour penned a major label deal, and to celebrate he shared a brand new song.

Out now, the languid, lugubrious atmosphere that dominates 'Summertime' is completely distinct, with Orville's Lynch-ian, country-infused other-world remaining tantalisingly out of reach.

Deciding to twist the song inside out, Orville Peck sat down to record an acoustic version, supported by pianist Duncan Hay Jennings.

Removing the gloss of the single, it's a neat insight into the inner workings of his songwriting.

