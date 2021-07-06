Orville Peck Covers Lady Gaga's 'Born This Way'

Orville Peck has shared his take on Lady Gaga's 'Born This Way'.

Remarkably, the iconic pop album is 10 years old this summer, with Lady Gaga sharing 'Born This Way Reimagined' on June 18th.

Big Freedia shared her bounce-centric take on 'Judas' a few weeks ago, and now country troubadour Orville Peck has stepped in to tackle the title track.

'Born This Way' is reimagined as a honky tonk favourite, with Orville Peck's brooding vocal re-working Lady Gaga's electronic pop.

A rootin' tootin' success, Orville comments on social media...

"My official country road cover of "Born This Way" for the 10th anniversary edition of Born This Way Reimagined is out now! I am so honoured and excited to be a part of the iconic legacy of this song and album. Thank you Lady Gaga for askin me and Happy Pride y’all !!"

Tune in below.

'Born This Way Reimagined' will be released on June 18th.

- - -