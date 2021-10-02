Orlando's 'Blue Ferrari' Is A Lo-Fi Glow Up

London bedroom pop auteur Orlando has shared his new single 'Blue Ferrari'.

Out now, it finds the songwriter worked on his own terms, tender and open while still displaying his ambitions.

It's a lo-fi glow up, with 'Blue Ferrari' leaning on his jazz tones, while also utilising intimate palm mute effects on his guitar.

There's a quirky element to his lyricism, with Orlando happy to play the game by his own rules, no matter the cost.

Orlando explains: “​I wrote and self-produced blue ferrari in my bedroom at the end of 2020. The song is about being a super picky lovelorn teenager. It’s rare to find the right person, just like a blue Ferrari.”

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.