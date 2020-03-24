Orlando Weeks Shares Beautiful New Song 'Blood Sugar'

Orlando Weeks has shared his beautiful new single 'Blood Sugar'.

The Maccabees singer turned solo artist has been working on a full album for some time, with 'A Quickening' set to emerge later this year.

Following on from 'The Gritterman' project in 2017, this new album finds Orlando working in a resolutely individual way.

His inimitable vocals adorn 'Blood Sugar', and the expertly sculpted return has a twilight poignancy.

Orlando comments...

"A song about a recollection of weary helplessness and the fear that can come with that. Set in the small hours when omens and superstition loom larger than perhaps they should. The music is walking pace, or to be more precise, pacing pace."

Check out 'Blood Sugar' below.

'A Quickening' will be released on June 12th.

