Orlando Weeks Returns With Heavenly Single 'Big Skies Silly Faces'

Orlando Weeks has shared his new single 'Big Skies Silly Faces'.

The songwriter shared his wonderful solo debut 'A Quickening' last year, a work of real depth and personality.

Moving quickly, he's soundtracked a brand new theatre production, while kicking off work on his second solo LP.

New song 'Big Skies Silly Faces' is a glimpse of heaven, with its dreamy arrangement hinging on production from Bullion.

Katy J Pearson supplies those high, keening harmonies, while lyrically Orlando is attempting to deal with the push to find positivity in bad situations.

He comments: "There’s something about that that’s always stayed with me, the very English absurdity of making the most of a situation. The desperation for any potential silver lining. Really though I think Big Skies Silly Faces is about how I can be my own worst enemy..."

Tune in now.

Catch Orlando Weeks at the following shows:

March

10 Leeds Brudenell Social Club

11 Edinburgh The Mash House

12 Manchester Royal Northern College of Music

15 Birmingham The 02 Institute 2

16 Cambridge Junction

17 Portsmouth Wedgewood Rooms

19 Brighton Concorde 2

20 London The Barbican Centre

- - -