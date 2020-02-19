Orlando Weeks' New Track 'Safe In Sound' Is Inspired By The Birth Of His Son

Former Maccabees frontman Orlando Weeks has shared his long-awaited debut solo single, and it’s about as personal a track as you can get.

‘Safe In Sound’ was written early in 2018 as Weeks and his partner waited for the arrival of their son, it documents the anticipation, excitement and anxiety of this unique time.

The track’s itchy, jittery jazz-infused rhythms echo that sense of nervous anticipation, while its warm brass and piano flourishes feel full-hearted and happy – mirroring the full spectrum of emotions experienced in the build up to this huge personal milestone.

Weeks’ swirling, almost ethereal vocals also capture these feelings, a “slow endless passage” of what’s to come with the tender acceptance, “I would wait forever to hear that sound you’ll make.”

“I was witness to this momentous event in our lives and didn’t want that to go unmarked in the work that I do,” he says. “I found that writing was a way to anchor moments and cement feelings that we were sharing”

“Throughout that dazzling year, with its steady march towards our son’s arrival, I felt grateful to the discipline of working on music for the semblance of structure that it gave me. Musically I wanted to make something that stretched me, something with beauty and intensity.”

The track also provides the first taste of his forthcoming solo debut, due later this year.

Catch Orlando Weeks on tour at the following dates:

March



5 Liverpool Arts Club (The Loft)

6 Leeds City Varieties Music Hall

7 Manchester The Stoller Hall

8 Glasgow St. Luke’s

10 Norwich Arts Centre

11 London EartH

12 Brighton St. Bartholomew’s Church

13 Bristol St. George’s

