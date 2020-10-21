Orlando Weeks New Art Project Will Benefit Music Venues Trust

Orlando Weeks has confirmed plans for a new art project that will benefit the Music Venues Trust.

The London songwriter has been touched by the work done by the trust, which is desperately trying to help venues across the land.

This new project aims to raise funds through unique and collectible signed pieces of art, opening today (October 21st) at 3pm.

For sale on a first-come / first-served basis, each item will be priced at the actually-quite-affordable £40.

Orlando Weeks used the artwork for his album 'A Quickening' as the basis for the venture, which finds a total of 140 illustrations being created.

Artists include IDLES, Sports Team, Marika Hackman, Jamie T, The Japanese House, Bill Ryder-Jones, and many more.

Orlando Weeks commented: “Everyone involved recognises how crucial UK Venues of every shape and size are! They are where we go to commune and celebrate and sing and spill drinks together. These cards are a small gesture of thanks for the pleasure and opportunity that venues and their staff, up and down the country, have given so many of us.”

Amber Bain (Japanese House)

Ben Mack (Sports Team)

Bethan Laura Wood

Bill Ryder-Jones

Ed Nash (Bombay Bicycle Club)

Ellie Rowsell (Wolf Alice)

George Haverson (Feet)

Gus Taylor (The Magic Gang) and Taylor Lyttleton

Izzy B Phillips (Black Honey)

Jack Penate

Jacob Reed (Jerkcurb)

James McGovern and Cathal Roper (The Murder Capital)

Jamie T

Joe Talbot (IDLES)

Josh Weller

Josh Whettingsteel (So Young Magazine)

Katy Wix

Kelly Lee Owens

Kele Okereke (Bloc Party) and Savanah Lolly Adefope

Marcello Velho

Marika Hackman

Matt Maltese

Nick White

Polly Mackey (Art School Girlfriend)

Robert Hunter

Tom Dowse (Dry Cleaning)

Willie J Healey

