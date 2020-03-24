Orlando Weeks Explores Fatherhood On 'Milk Breath'

Orlando Weeks has shared his tender new song 'Milk Breath'.

The Maccabees frontman will release a full solo album next month, with 'A Quickening' being released on June 12th.

It's a record that charts shifts, both marginal and profound, in his personal life, such as becoming a father.

New song 'Milk Breath' is about the new challenges that come with being a parent, as Orlando sings: “You’re a beginner, I’m a beginner too...”

Wholly direct and completely open in its approach, Orlando's voice almost breaks with the simple emotion of it all.

“This is about watching my son sleep,” he says. “When you’ve rocked him for 45 minutes and finally the wriggling has stopped and the muscles have relaxed and you put him down in slow motion and then stand, without breathing for another 20 minutes praying that he’s asleep.”

These moments, he says, are dominated by a heightened intensity: “A cracked twig in the street below is like a slammed cutlery drawer. A car alarm half a mile away might as well be in the room with you. But your baby is asleep and at peace and slowly you are too.”

