orion sun's 'lightning' Has Soulful Yet Subdued Quality

Rising force orion sun has shared her bold, moving new single 'lightning'.

The songwriter's debut album 'Hold Space For Me' lands on March 27th, a bold piece of soulful introspection with a personal edge.

Out in just a few weeks, new single 'lightning' bolsters hopes for the LP with its searing creativity.

A song with an explicitly autobiographical meaning, its opaque soul vision has a subdued but deeply moving quality.

Wrapped in earnestness, orion sun means each and every word she sings, commenting:

"This song is the beginning of the journey which talks about losing my childhood home and being thrust into homelessness while also losing relationships and trying not to lose myself as well in the process. It was a very confusing and scary time for me. It established fear but resilience for what was to come."

Directed by Godfred Sedano with creative co-direction from Orion Sun, the full visual catches a stylish gaze over the release.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Sophie Hur

