Orion Sun Draws Strength From Her Heritage With 'Concrete'

Orion Sun returns with new single 'Concrete'.

The singer's fantastic 2020 project 'Hold Space For Me' hinted at her great depths, giving fans an insight into her creative potential.

New single 'Concrete' continues this journey, with the wistful vocal and soulful pang aligned to an evocative arrangement.

Lyrically, she discusses drawing on the strength and inspiration of her heritage, and using the past as a means to focus o the future.

In a press note, she comments: "When I think about the song ‘Concrete,’ there’s a lot that comes to mind. There are so many emotions that come to the surface when I respond to the thought train of all the moments that lead me to this point. The warm hands of my ancestors have guided me through such tough terrain. I am comforted by them and in turn given the strength to keep going."

"Sometimes the negativity can be loud and overbearing - both internally and externally. When I remember everything that I have done to get me here, the good and the bad, I am grateful for the lessons I have learned and I know that I make my family (dead or alive) proud. At the very least, I have not given up. Every time I walk out my door or see an airplane in the sky, I am reminded how small we are."

"It’s moments like these that remind me that my life is beautiful because it is still happening. I’m still here. All I want to do with my time left on this earth is make a positive mark on the world and continue to make my loved ones and myself proud.”

Produced by Rostam Batmanglij, you can check out 'Concrete' below.

- - -