Original Meat Puppets Line Up Reforms - New Album Incoming

The original line up of seminal American group Meat Puppets are set to reform and release a new album.

The band was lauded by Kurt Cobain, and their intensely imaginative take on the ashes of punk left a permanent mark on the guitar underground.

Brothers Chris and Curt Kirkwood re-united in 2006, but this new record is their first with drummer Derrick Bostrom since 1995.

Out on March 8th, new album 'Dusty Notes' is set to be followed by a clutch of live dates.

New song 'Warranty' is online now - tune in below.

