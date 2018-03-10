Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark Share Mind-Boggling New Video

Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark are still challenging themselves, more than 30 years on from their first single.

Last year's 'The Punishment Of Luxury' brought the group back to their roots, utilising post-punk influences in a 21st century fashion.

Continually swapping new ideas, Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark were then invited to take part in an unusual cinematic endeavour.

New film Female Human Animal is out now, and it contains some brand new music from OMD in the score.

First, here's the synopsis...

When writer Chloe Aridjis curates the Tate retrospective of the surrealist Leonora Carrington, an elusive, brooding man appears, seeming to offer more. But as she descends into a world of obsession, is she hunter or hunted?

Writing to fit the narrative was a new challenge for the group, who rose to the occasion with the jagged sounds that permeate 'The Daughter Of The Minotaur'.

It's now gained a video all of its own, and it's a mind-boggling experience... tune in now.

