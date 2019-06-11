Orchards Open Up A Wormhole With New Single 'Sooner'

Math-leaning indie risers Orchards have shared their new single 'Sooner'.

The band have enjoyed a blistering 12 months, releasing an exceptional single on Big Scary Monsters and playing some fantastic shows.

Recent supporting Pom Poko, they cruise into 2020 with a host of headline shows on the cards, including London's Omeara on April 8th.

New single 'Sooner' is out now, and it finds the band opening up a wormhole to transport themselves into another vital 12 months.

The complexity of those early recordings still remains, but it's done in a more direct, melodic fashion - it's a trans-dimensional guitar bop, in other words...

The band say: "It's the start of the wormhole into our world. It's reminiscent of days spent drinking on the beach, jumping in the sea to cool off whilst the BBQ tries desperately to light in the Brighton wind!"

"However it's also for the lost connections, for waiting too long, for nostalgic yearning yet coming out the other side and getting right back to that sunny beach. It's the invitation to the party. It's the joyous beginning to our journey that's been three years in the making."

Tune in now.

