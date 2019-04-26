Orchards Line Up New Album 'Lovecore'

Brighton risers Orchards will release their debut album 'Lovecore' later this year.

The record lands on March 13th, and follows a number of seismic singles, fusing math-leaning dexterity with indie pop moments.

Out shortly on Big Scary Monsters, it will coincide with a large number of tour dates, including an Independent Venue Week spot.

Orchards tell Clash...

"This is it, this is what we have been working towards for so long, this album means the world to us and we are so proud of it. We can't wait to share these songs with everybody!"

Biting new single 'Sincerely Overwhelmed' is out now - lyrically it deals with mental health awareness, a potent topic handled with care and precision.

Tune in now.

Catch Orchards at the following shows:

January

27 York Fulford Arms*

28 Sheffield Record Junkee*

29 Halifax Lantern*

30 Guildford Boileroom*

February

1 Southampton Heartbreakers*

2 Birmingham Hare & Hounds 2

3 Manchester YES (Basement)

4 Glasgow Stereo Cafe Bar

7 Nottingham The Bodega

8 London OMEARA

9 Bristol Exchange

10 Cardiff Clwb Ifor Bach

11 Brighton Chalk

*Independent Venue Week tour supporting Indoor Pets

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.