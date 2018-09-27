Ora The Molecule Dazzle With Global-Pop Hit 'Salé'

Ora The Molecule have shared their dazzling new single 'Salé' - tune in now.

The project was born in the Andalusian mountains, but their effervescent dance-pop firmly embraces a music without borders approach.

Bubbling electronics wielded to embody something universal, the band's groundbreaking approach utilises the full spectrum of musical tones.

New single 'Salé' is a product of this diversity, a joyous release that boasts their catchiest chorus yet.

Fresh from their debut EP 'Sugar', it's a bold, entrancing return from a group who fascinate at every turn.

Vocalist Nora explains that the song focusses on the mineral salt - she comments:

“Salt deserves celebration because it brings flavour to everything, as if all would be mundane and basic without it...”

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Mats Bakken

