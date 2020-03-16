Optimo's JD Twitch Shares New Tranquility Mix

Optimo selector JD Twitch has shared a calming, relaxing new mix.

These are anxious times, particular for those on low or insecure income, with coronavirus wreaking economic havock across the globe.

Optimo were due to kick off another series of DJ dates a few weeks ago, but were forced to halt the shows.

Secluding himself away, Optimo's JD Twitch has constructed a new Tranquility mix, and it's a gorgeous listen.

Seemingly it will roll into a full mix series, offering "anxiety reducing, calming one hour sessions of music..."

The first instalment is online, and it's perfect working from home music - low in tempo and wonderfully textured, it's a balm for worried minds.

Tune in now.

