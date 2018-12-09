Optimo's JD Twitch Curates New German Post-Punk Compilation

Optimo DJ and crate-digger extraordinaire JD Twitch is set to oversee a new compilation of German post-punk material.

The Glasgow based selector has a real passion for the post-punk era, for the fracturing of the punk consensus and the myriad of strands that developed in its aftermath.

'Kreaturen der Nacht' is a new compilation featuring material recorded in Germany between 1979 and 1985, and it represents a personal overview of this time.

JD Twitch explains: "The compilation is not designed to tell a definitive story of what was going on in Germany in this era; it is more an arbitrary collection of records I adore from a specific era with a specific attitude that hopefully together sum up some of the musical undercurrents in Germany at that time."

Strut handle the 2xLP, CD and digital compilation, with the physical edition containing rare and unseen photos from the period along with extensive interviews with artists including Beate Bartel (Mania D.), Gudrun Gut (Malaria!, Mania D.) Christoph Dreher (Die Haut), Michael Hirsch (P1/E, ExKurs) and Thomas Voburka (Weltklang).

Pre-order the comp HERE or check out Leben Und Arbeiten's mighty 'Amanita' below.

