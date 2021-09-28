Optimo Call Out Playground Festival; "A Horrible, Traumatic Experience"

Optimo have issued a statement following their performance at Playground Festival.

The influential DJ team played the event at the weekend, but fans noted that Optimo paused their set 15 minutes in.

Discussions took place onstage, before - eventually - the music resumed. It was part of a long line of rancour at the event, which was dogged by complaints of poor organisation from fans .

In a statement, Optimo explained that "the organisers of this festival are amongst the worst individual we have ever had to deal with in three decades of performing. They appear to treat local artists like shit".

Continuing, the pair revealed that their pre-performance agreements had been broken, but they decided to play as they didn't want to let down the crowd.

"After yet more lies and bullshit, the only power we felt we had left was to stop the music," they explained. "It was a horrible, traumatic experience..."

Optimo continued, and explained that they had spoken to other artists on the bill, all of whom had endured similar - or worse - experiences.

Ending with a plea for solidarity, Optimo write: "We all deserve better."