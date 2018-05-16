Opia Explore "Longing, Tension, And Release" On 'Strings Attached'

Los Angeles duo Opia took themselves to Martha's Vineyard recently, desperate to work on new material.

Finding solace in an old folktale, the pair began exploring memory, the way things once so important gradually slip out of your life.

Piecing this together into 'Strings Attached', the duo's organic sound was augmented by producer Reske, who re-cast their music in a different light.

Opia explain...

"We wrote 'Strings Attached' on Martha’s Vineyard after I had read an old folktale about a man tying strings on all of his fingers to remember all the important moments from his life. The sentiment perfectly fit what I was going as I tried to hold onto and make sense of every moment of a past relationship."

"Time and distance can imbue even the most mundane moments with romantic significance. DJ really liked the idea and the strings metaphor. We started talking about how as we tighten the knots around our fingers to remember, our fingers would gradually lose circulation. The memories inevitably fade and change, and clinging to them can make us numb."

A beautifully composed song, the simple but crisp arrangement is rendered beautifully by the studio process. They continue:

"We brought the song to producer Reske and together we tried to give the song a feeling of longing, tension, and release to match the words. This song is so special to us and we feel it so well captures this moment in our lives writing on the Vineyard."

Tune in now.

