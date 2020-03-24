Open Mike Eagle Announces New Album 'Anime, Trauma And Divorce'

Open Mike Eagle will release new album 'Anime, Trauma And Divorce' on October 16th.

One of the most creative rappers in the game, Open Mike Eagle's journey continues on what is billed as a reflective and deeply honest return.

New album 'Anime, Trauma And Divorce' was executive produced by Jacknife Lee, while the sound palette is bolstered by beats from Black Milk, Gold Panda and Frank Leone.

He comments...

"Before the world went to sh*t I was already in the middle of a few personal crisis'. Sh*t had gone haywire personally and professionally and my therapist had to remind me that I have an outlet to process some of my shit in rap music. So I made a bunch of painful rap songs and Jacknife Lee was kind enough to help me make good music out of them. Maybe it can help other people too. It probably won’t, but maybe."

New cut 'Bucciariati' is online now, a dexterous return that features his bold raps working alongside guest vocals from Kari Faux.

Tune in now.

