Onyda Re-Contextualises Retro Cool With 'Like A Dog'

Onyda wasn't happy with the world around them - so they built their own.

A true creative, this Stoke based musician has a touch of magic in their approach, grabbing hold of retro tropes and cutting them to ribbons.

Opening up fresh spaces for new thoughts, Onyda has just launched new single 'Like A Dog'.

A song that opens with a familiar refrain - they're gonna fake it til they make it - Onyda builds on this, tackling imposter syndrome, and the need for self-awareness to overcome mental blocks.

Real name Shae Rhiannon, 'Like A Dog' finds Onyda stamping out territory all of their own.

They comment...

“Fake it til you make it - that’s what ‘Like A Dog’ is about. It’s about knowing your strength even when you feel like you have nothing left and you might not even believe it anymore. The first line of the chorus ‘It’s the year of the dog’ is a tribute to Al Stewart’s ‘Year of the Cat’, which I love and listened to at the time I wrote this track.”

Watch the video first on Clash:

- - -