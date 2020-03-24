Ontario's Ellis Shares 'Saturn Return'

Canadian project Ellis have shared new song 'Saturn Return'.

The project is speared by Ontario songwriter Linnea Siggelkow, with a flurry of releases catching the eye of Fat Possum.

Debut album - proper - 'Born Again' hits home on April 3rd, following sessions with producer Jake Aron.

New single 'Saturn Return' leads the way, and it's astrological title hints at elements of personal renewal, recovery, and growth.

"'Saturn Return' is an astrological term for the time in your life where Saturn literally returns to the same place in it's orbit that it was the moment you were born," she says.

"The first one happens in your late twenties, and it's a time of radical transformation. I am in mine now and have been feeling it big time! I wrote this record while reflecting on all the ways my life is changing, reconciling things from the past and making space to move forward."

Photo Credit: Ebru Yildiz

