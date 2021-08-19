Onoe Caponoe Unites With Sofie On 'Silent Kiss'

Onoe Caponoe unites with Sofie on new single 'Silent Kiss'.

The London polymath seems to blur the lines between genres, achieving something truly psychedelic in a defiantly non-retro sense.

'Silent Kiss' is laced with elements of chopped 'n' screwed production, permeating an electronic soul background.

Onoe Caponoe punctures this murky sonic palette with his dense flow, seeming to capture the sense of oppressive city heat.

Stones Throw artist Sofie acts as a counterpoint, resulting in something that is both deeply strange and startling beautiful, and immediate.

He comments...

"'Silent Kiss' is the first single from my forthcoming album, with heavy summer vibes, building on the new direction that my music took with the single 'Lost The Love'. The style is a psych take on Memphis underground rap, with a nod to Houston’s late DJ Screw, strung together with space funk undertones and astral vocals. Having Sofie feature on the track is incredible."

Tune in now.

