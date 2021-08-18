Onipa Share Inspired New Single 'Play'

London collective Onipa have shared their new single 'Play'.

The project hinges on the friendship between K.O.G. and Tom Excell, and it pits West African rhythms against electronic production.

New mixtape 'Tales Of Utopia' is out on September 17th (order it HERE ), an exemplary selection of afro-futurist endeavours.

New single 'Play' links together choppy afrobeat rhythms and soukous guitars, exchanging ideas with disco, house, and synth pop in the process.

Ghanaian superstar Wiyaala spins a fresh take on this retro palette, blasting it into intergalactic climes in the process.

Onipa comment: "We are going outside to have fun, reaching out to everyone to join in and play, time for souls to smile and connect with our present, past and future..."

Tune in now.

