Oneohtrix Point Never Shares Two Startling New Videos

Oneohtrix Point Never has shared two startling new videos.

New album 'Age Of' is a titanic feat, a lavish, engrossing, multi-dimensional feast of future-facing electronics.

The sessions were so fruitful, in fact, that Oneohtrix Point Never is now readying new EP 'The Station' and exclusive 12 inch 'We'll Take It'.

In addition to this, Daniel Lopatin has shared two extraordinary videos, adding a fresh level to his visual dynamic.

'The Station' is directed and animated by Daylen Seu, while 'We'll Take It' was constructed with longtime OPN collaborators Nate Boyce and Last Renaissance.

Tune in now.

Oneohtrix Point Never will play London's Roundhouse on March 8th.

For tickets to the latest Oneohtrix Point Never shows click HERE.

