Oneohtrix Point Never Returns, New Album Incoming

Oneohtrix Point Never will release a new album later this year.

The producer, real name Daniel Lopatin, teased the release on socials, with 'Magic Oneohtrix Point Never' set to land on October 30th.

His first artist album since 2018, the new project follows Daniel Lopatin's score work on last year's Uncut Gems.

Available digitally, on vinyl, CD, and cassette, the record is trailed by a three-part album prelude.

The new album prelude is a trilogy, featuring absorbing new tracks 'Cross Talk I', 'Auto & Allo' and 'Long Road Home'.

Tune in now.

'Magic Oneohtrix Point Never' is out on October 30th.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.