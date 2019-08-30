One Little Indian Records Confirm Immediate Name Change

Record label One Little Indian will change its name with immediate effect.

The imprint was set up in 1985 as a voice for the anarcho-punk scene, gradually broadening its scope.

Uncovering Icelandic group The Sugarcubes, the label has released every solo album by Björk, alongside successful projects from the Shamen, Skunk Anansie and more.

Both the name and its logo - a sort of pastiche of Native American culture - will be changed with immediate effect, founder Derek Birkett has confirmed.

It will now be known as One Little Independent, while the logo will be discontinued.

The label will also be making payments to charitable organisations working with Native American communities.

ONE LITTLE INDIAN RECORDS NAME CHANGE OF IMMEDIATE EFFECT TO ONE LITTLE INDEPENDENT RECORDS



Full Statement Below: pic.twitter.com/ctPl2JGukY — One Little Independent Records (@olirecords) June 10, 2020

