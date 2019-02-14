On Video's 'Past Tense' Is An Absolute Ripper

East London risers On Video have shared their raucous new indie rock ripper 'Past Tense'.

The band are on the move, with recent recording sessions resulting in a flurry of new material.

Debut EP 'Clap Trap' is incoming, following sessions at The Premises in Hackney, with Rich Cooper overseeing the final mixdown.

'Past Tense' pushes the needle firmly into the red, a bolt from the blue that races to the horizon in little more than two minutes.

There's a sly grin on its face throughout, with On Video matching visceral noize to a playful sense of fun.

Pushing ahead from debut cut 'Ghee' this new single rattles along at a furious, breakneck pace, even finding time for wildly off kilter guitar solo.

Check out 'Past Tense' below.

