On The Corner Announce New Compilation 'Door To The Cosmos'

On The Corner will release new compilation 'Door To The Cosmos' on September 18th.

The revered left-field imprint is part of the ongoing conversation between avant jazz and club culture, resulting in some staggeringly individual releases.

New album 'Door To The Cosmos' is an expansive 24 track journey, one that cross-references Detroit techno and yoruba heritage, UK bass culture and New Orleans inclinations.

Available to pre-order HERE it's led by Edrix Puzzle's remarkable new cut 'Jonny Buck Buck'.

Tune in now.

Tracklisting:

1. Violet Curves - Azu Tiwaline ft Cinna Peyghamy

2. sorry - Khalab

3. Hiperboria - DNGDNGDNG (Quixosis Remix)

4. Agyapong - JD Twitch

5. Sisters Brew - BKCLX

6. Samosa Beat No.2 - Don Korto

7. Jonny Buck Buck - Edrix Puzzle

8. Teen Town - Rebecca Vasmant

9. City's Dead (Wrapped in Plastic) - Uffe

10. Wezlee's Disco Inferno - Planet Battagon

11. The Rain - Clive From Accounts

12. La Negra Lorenza - Jose Marquez

13. Couscouse Curtains - Guedra Guedra ft Taxi Kabir

14. Everywhere Live at TRC - Tamar Collocutor V (Black Classical Speed Mix)

15. Samosa Beat No.1- Don Korto

16. Flameback Dance - Ariwo

17. Aquecedor - Batida Ft Karlon

18. Wheels - Petwo Evans

19. Semillero - Dengue Dengue Dengue (Nicola Cruz Remix)

20. Songs for the Zanzi - Sunken Cages (iyer remix)

21. Touni Minwi - Babani Soundsystem

22. Lost and Found - Collocutor (Afrikan Science Remix)

23. Amnative - Dengue Dengue Dengue

24. Yemaya - Tenesha The Wordsmith & Tamar Collocutor (Rebecca Vasmant Megamix)

25. Guedra Guedra ft Taxi Kabir - Coucouse Curtain

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.