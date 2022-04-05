On Man's 'Memento Mori' Probes Grief, And Resolution

UK electronic artist On Man has shared his new track 'Memento Mori'.

The producer's new album is out this summer on Houndstooth, a challenging, engaging cycle that moves between different emotional cycles.

'Memento Mori' is one of On Man's most direct pieces, with its bittersweet beauty masking a very real sense of loss.

Framed by the grief that follows the death of a parent, 'Memento Mori' poses challenges, both to the listener and the art.

He comments: "'Memento Mori' started life as a kind of bittersweet, romantic song about coming to terms with a break-up. But, when my mum unexpectedly died, I revisited the lyrics and, although the words were the same, it now had this parallel narrative for me: How might I had felt had I known she was going to die? Would I have made more of an effort to make amends in the remaining time we had?"

The track is accompanied by an imaginative video, one that makes the most of its limitations. He says...

"We’re secretly watching a couple in this strange domestic space, floating within a limbo-like void. Grief shapes us. Mutates us. We can speak of it, releasing its power a bit, or we can keep silent, until we have mutated into something else entirely. The characters have slowly changed in this limbo; they’ve forgotten who they were, what they were. They’ve developed this physicality and these coping movements that, to them, feel natural and essential but, to us as voyeurs, seem totally strange. The space itself has also morphed and mutated to reflect what’s going on with the characters."

"It was such a pleasure to work with the actors, Hebe Beardsall and Jethro Skinner on this. It was a single-take shot and we only had three versions of the prosthetics (that get destroyed within the filming process), so they had to be incredibly precise with their choreography. Fortunately they nailed it on the third take!"

Tune in now.

On Man's self-titled album will be released on July 15th.

Photo Credit: Paul Guilmoth

- - -