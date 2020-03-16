On Air To Stream Live DJ Sets This Weekend

Weekend plans curbed by new curfew measures? Don’t fret - On Air have got you covered. Over the next three days, the live entertainment streaming service has put together a lineup of some of Holland’s leading young talent who will be, in their words, “bringing live house music to your house”.

The three online events are scheduled to take place on each of the coming nights, with rising star Justin Mylo spearheading tomorrow’s stream, followed by Julian Jordan on the Friday. Sam Feldt (Spinnin’ Records) will be the headlining act on Saturday night, with support from fellow Dutchman Dyro.

Each of the streams promise to be worth their salt, as virtual attendees will be able in real time to manipulate their onscreen visuals, which include LED light panels courtesy of director Rolf Meter and lighting designer Jeffrey Goes.

Timings for each of the sets can be found below:

Justin Mylo | Thursday 24th September at 19:00 BST |

Julian Jordan | Friday 25 September at 19:00 BST |

Sam Feldt (with support from Dyro) | Saturday 26 September at 20:00 BST |

Words: Sidney Franklyn

