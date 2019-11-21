Omar-S Has A New Release Called 'F*ck Resident Advisor'

Detroit producer Omar-S has shared plans for a new release titled 'Fuck Resident Advisor'.

The release was confirmed on social media by the club figure, and seemingly that title really is genuine.

Available to pre-order on Bleep, it's a six tracker, spread across 2 x 12 inch vinyl.

John F.M., Rick Wilhite, Norm Talley and O B Ignitt feature on the project, and a t-shirt range with the slogan is coming soon.

It's, erm... certainly direct.

