Omar Apollo Teams Up With Kali Uchis For 'Bad Life'

Omar Apollo links with Kali Uchis on new single 'Bad Life'.

The self-proclaimed kid from Indiana returns with his new single, working with freedom and independence.

Omar recruits a genuine supernova for the new single, teaming up alongside South American icon Kali Uchis.

'Bad Life' is sheer fire from the off, with these two artists seeming to push each other higher and higher.

A song about escaping negative energy, 'Bad Life' is the sound of someone seizing upon what serves them, while leaving the rest behind.

Omar Apollo explains...

"To me, 'Bad Life' represents putting in energy into a relationship and not getting anything in return. It's a song about being resentful towards somebody — wanting them to have "bad life" with whoever they're with now. I posted a snippet in January teasing it and Kali called me telling me she loved it, so I asked her if she wanted to get on it. Her voice sounds amazing on it, I love her tone."

