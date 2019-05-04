Omar Apollo Drops New EP 'Friends'

Omar Apollo has released his bold new EP 'Friends'.

The first generation Mexican-American artist introduced himself last year with debut EP 'Stereo', a funky brew that moved from jazz to hip-hop while retaining its inherent sense of soul.

With a full European tour in the works Omar Apollo is ready for blast off, sharing a plethora of previews from his next project.

Said EP is now online in full, with 'Friends' amplifying the musicality of his debut while providing something riveting and new.

References points range from Marvin Gaye to Jordan Rakei, with Omar Apollo's songwriting tapping into something personal while still kicking in the club.

Out now, it comes as the songwriter prepares to hit London's Village Underground on June 18th - surely a must-see show.

Tune in now.

Catch Omar Apollo at London's Village Underground on June 18th.

