Olovson Finds Calm On New Piano Piece 'Gyroscope'

Grammy award winning neo-classical artist Olovson returns with new piece 'Gyroscope'.

Born in Sweden, Olovson currently splits his time between Los Angeles and Stockholm, travelling between the two.

It gives a lot of time for reflection, something that comes across in his music, and its focus on atmosphere.

The single lands August 13th, released through his own imprint 1136 Diamond with the album currently slated for October.

Ahead of this, we're able to share new composition 'Gyroscope', a calming piano piece that balances technical wizardry with melodic potency.

There's a faint air of nostalgia within the track, while the performance itself puts us in mind of the delicacy of Bill Evans, say.

He comments: “The idea for this composition started after hearing a story in Mexico about my wife's grand-dad who had built a gyroscope - with no blueprint as a guide. I found this story very intriguing and it got me mesmerized which triggered the idea behind this composition.”

Photo Credit: Eliot Hazel

