Olivia Rodrigo's 'drivers license' Is Sensational

Rising force Olivia Rodrigo has shared her new single 'drivers license'.

Still only 17 years old, Olivia shared a snippet of music on Instagram last year, a cover of Taylor Swift's 'Cruel Summer' that led to an overwhelming response.

Taylor Swift even picked up on it, sharing the cover and captioning it 'THE TALENT'.

Out now, the full version of 'drivers license' is a sensational pop statement, an impeccable melodic moment right from the off.

Gloriously atmospheric, she sings: “You said forever, now I drive alone past your street...”

“When I came up with ‘drivers license,’ I was going through a heartbreak that was so confusing to me, so multifaceted,” she recalls.

“Putting all those feelings into a song made everything seem so much simpler and clearer - and at the end of the day, I think that’s really the whole purpose of songwriting. There’s nothing like sitting at the piano in my bedroom and writing a really sad song. It’s truly my favorite thing in the world.”

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Erica Hernandez

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.