Olivia Rodrigo Dazzles With New Single 'deja vu'

Olivia Rodrigo has shared her new single 'deja vu'.

The teen pop star has dominated 2021, with her piano tingling single 'drivers license' breaking all kinds of records.

The rising force will release her debut album on May 21st, with new single 'deja vu' out now.

The single makes a blockbuster debut, airing simultaneously on MTV, across socials, and on a screen in Times Square.

A powerhouse return, it comes with luxe visuals from Allie Avital, co-starring Talia Ryder.

Tune in now.

