Olivia Nelson's 'For You' EP Is Glorious

Olivia Nelson has a deep connection with the music she makes.

After all, it's hewn from her own life, each song intertwined with events from her day-to-day, a diary or journal of sorts set to the most divine pop melodies.

New EP - it contains 10 songs, so rivals most albums - 'For You' was built over the period of several months, detailing the end of a relationship, and her path through the debris.

Lead track 'Smother Me' was as brave as they come, each note, and each word seeming to ripple with a very rare type of emotion.

A broad, highly creative document, each song on 'For You' helps to construct a larger narrative, a means of pursuing something personal, and finding truth at the finish line.

Out now, 'For You' feels cathartic, and where Olivia Nelson goes now it entirely up to her. Tune in now.

