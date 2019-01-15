Olivia Nelson Shares Barbed New Single 'Keeper'

Olivia Nelson has shared her barbed new single 'Keeper' - tune in now.

The rising R&B talent has a tendency to tell it like it is, refusing to let candour get in the way of her message.

So it is with new single 'Keeper', with its luscious R&B sound set against some barbed lyricism.

Essentially a song about her ex - and more importantly his new girlfriend - it offers a stark assessment of a toxic relationship, one that warns: "Don't let that girl go..."

Olivia Nelson offers: “It’s a message to his new girlfriend. A warning of what’s potentially to come...”

'Keeper' features on Olivia Nelson's new EP 'Back To You' - due out on August 30th, you can check it out below.

