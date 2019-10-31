Olivia Dean's 'Baby Come Home' Has A Soothing Quality

Soulful riser Olivia Dean has shared her new single 'Baby Come Home'.

The songwriter's debut EP 'Ok Love You Bye' emerged to a barrel-load of hype, with her precocious ability matched to a rare degree of feeling.

Lyrically honest and melodically sharp, her work has a classic feel, but remains endlessly indebted to 2k20.

New single 'Baby Come Home' was written alongside some big names, with Maverick Sabre and Charlie Perry both sitting down in the studio.

Envisioned as a classic love song, there's an affecting simplicity to Olivia Dean's work.

She comments: "I love old school love songs, I was listening to a lot of Frank Sinatra and Chet Baker at the time. I originally imagined it being a sort of interlude track on my album but I started working on it at the beginning of lockdown and it felt like the perfect time for it to come out. It’s a song for when you're missing the one you love."

"I recorded my own vocals for the first time in my bedroom and my friend Theo came by and shot the artwork from two metres away outside my flat."

The video returns to this flat, with Olivia directed herself from the comfort of her back garden.

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.