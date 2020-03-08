Olivia Dean Shares Gorgeous New Single 'Echo'

Soulful London vocalist Olivia Dean returns with new single 'Echo'.

The newcomer has peppered 2020 with a string of fantastic singles, matching a pop sound to honest, challenging songwriting.

New EP 'What Am I Gonna Do On Sundays?' hits home on December 4th, following sessions alongside producer Felix Joseph.

'Echo' leads the way, with its crunching horn arrangement adding a vintage feel to Olivia's beautiful vocal.

Marked by self-reflection and personal growth, 'Echo' is about "the times you need an ear and support for a problem, no matter how big or small. It could be a situation with a partner, friend or family member where you don’t need a solution, you just need back up, someone to amplify you."

Photo Credit: Fil Mawi

