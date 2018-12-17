Oliver Spalding Hits Cruise Speed On Beautiful New Song 'Bow Creek'

Oliver Spalding has shared his beautiful new song 'Bow Creek'.

The singular artist hit the studio earlier this year, inspired by matters both internal and external, fusing the lights of London with emotionally charged songwriting.

New album 'Novemberism' hits home on November 15th, with new single 'Bow Creek' landing this Friday (September 27th).

An ambitious 11 track effort produced by Novo Amor cohort Ed Tullett, the baroque flourishes are dictated by lush 80s style synthetic layers of sound.

Recalling the Blue Nile in its sheer scope, Oliver Spalding's work contains a highly singular DNA.

New song 'Bow Creek' airs through Clash, a crisp, widescreen mini-epic, cinematic in its placement of texture and tone.

A song that literally has London in the background, it comes with this comment from Oliver Spalding:

“The mood of the song was inspired by the twilight lightshow of Canary Wharf’s towering buildings and the gentle twisting of the DLR...”

Tune in now.

